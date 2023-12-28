The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-6) take on the UCSD Tritons (4-7) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET in Big West action.

CSU Bakersfield Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

CSU Bakersfield vs. UCSD Scoring Comparison

The Tritons put up 6.1 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Roadrunners give up (71.8).

When it scores more than 71.8 points, UCSD is 3-0.

CSU Bakersfield is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 65.7 points.

The 62.3 points per game the Roadrunners record are the same as the Tritons allow.

When CSU Bakersfield scores more than 63.1 points, it is 1-2.

When UCSD gives up fewer than 62.3 points, it is 3-1.

This year the Roadrunners are shooting 36.2% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Tritons give up.

The Tritons shoot 40.3% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Roadrunners concede.

CSU Bakersfield Leaders

Jordan Olivares: 12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Shaunae Brown: 15.9 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (31-for-84)

15.9 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (31-for-84) Sophie Tougas: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 24.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

6.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 24.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Amourie Porter: 6.0 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

6.0 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Cassidy Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%

UCSD Leaders

CSU Bakersfield Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ Boise State L 87-66 ExtraMile Arena 12/16/2023 Pepperdine L 80-60 Icardo Center 12/21/2023 Whittier W 60-52 Icardo Center 12/28/2023 UCSD - Icardo Center 12/30/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center 1/4/2024 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UCSD Schedule