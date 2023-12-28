CSU Bakersfield vs. UCSD December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-5) face the UCSD Tritons (3-6) in a clash of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.
CSU Bakersfield vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Jordan Olivares: 12.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shaunae Brown: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sophie Tougas: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Amourie Porter: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cassidy Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
- Izzy Forsyth: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Katie Springs: 2.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sumayah Sugapong: 14.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Parker Montgomery: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Denali Pinto: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
