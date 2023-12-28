Thursday's contest at Icardo Center has the UCSD Tritons (4-7) taking on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-6) at 10:00 PM (on December 28). Our computer prediction projects a victory for UCSD by a score of 69-64, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Roadrunners are coming off of a 60-52 victory over Whittier in their most recent game on Thursday.

Their last time out, the Roadrunners won on Thursday 60-52 against Whittier. The Tritons' last game on Thursday ended in a 68-67 loss to Montana. In the Roadrunners' win, Shaunae Brown led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding one rebound and zero assists). The Tritons got a team-leading 25 points from Sumayah Sugapong in the loss.

CSU Bakersfield vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Bakersfield vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 69, CSU Bakersfield 64

CSU Bakersfield Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners' best win this season came in a 65-63 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs on November 18.

CSU Bakersfield 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 at home over Fresno State (No. 227) on November 18

62-57 on the road over LIU (No. 354) on November 24

UCSD Schedule Analysis

The Tritons registered their signature win of the season on November 28, when they took down the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank No. 122 in our computer rankings, 77-71.

UCSD 2023-24 Best Wins

77-71 on the road over San Diego State (No. 122) on November 28

62-56 over Boise State (No. 131) on December 20

CSU Bakersfield Leaders

Jordan Olivares: 12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Brown: 15.9 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (31-for-84)

15.9 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (31-for-84) Sophie Tougas: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 24.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

6.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 24.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Amourie Porter: 6.0 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

6.0 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Cassidy Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%

UCSD Leaders

Sugapong: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Katie Springs: 3.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%

3.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG% Izzy Forsyth: 10.5 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Parker Montgomery: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Denali Pinto: 10.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners' -85 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.3 points per game (247th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (307th in college basketball).

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons have a +29 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game, 193rd in college basketball, and are allowing 63.1 per contest to rank 161st in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Tritons are averaging 17.5 more points per game at home (73.8) than on the road (56.3).

UCSD is giving up fewer points at home (57.2 per game) than on the road (71.0).

