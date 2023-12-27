The Minnesota Wild (15-13-4) will aim to prolong a six-game home win streak when they take on the Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4) on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have put together a 9-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Minnesota has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Wild have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota's 32 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 17 times.

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Wild vs. Red Wings Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 97 (24th) Goals 120 (3rd) 101 (13th) Goals Allowed 113 (26th) 20 (21st) Power Play Goals 30 (3rd) 32 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Minnesota went over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Wild's past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Wild's 3.0 average goals per game add up to 97 total, which makes them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild are ranked 13th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 101 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -4.

