Wild vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (15-13-4) will aim to prolong a six-game home win streak when they take on the Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4) on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.
Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-135)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have put together a 9-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Minnesota has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Wild have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota's 32 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 17 times.
Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info
Wild vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|97 (24th)
|Goals
|120 (3rd)
|101 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|113 (26th)
|20 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|30 (3rd)
|32 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (24th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Minnesota went over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Wild's past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Wild's 3.0 average goals per game add up to 97 total, which makes them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Wild are ranked 13th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 101 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -4.
