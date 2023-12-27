The Detroit Red Wings will visit the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, December 27, with the Wild victorious in six consecutive games at home.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Wild vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings Wild 4-1 DET

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 13th in goals against, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Wild's 97 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 32 12 19 31 35 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 32 15 9 24 8 14 49.1% Marco Rossi 32 11 10 21 10 12 40.9% Matthew Boldy 25 9 10 19 20 21 35.3%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 113 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (120 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 40 goals (four per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players