How to Watch the Wild vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings will visit the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, December 27, with the Wild victorious in six consecutive games at home.
BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Wild and the Red Wings go head to head.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info
Wild vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|Wild
|4-1 DET
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 13th in goals against, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Wild's 97 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|32
|12
|19
|31
|35
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|32
|15
|9
|24
|8
|14
|49.1%
|Marco Rossi
|32
|11
|10
|21
|10
|12
|40.9%
|Matthew Boldy
|25
|9
|10
|19
|20
|21
|35.3%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 113 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 26th in the league.
- The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (120 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 40 goals (four per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|34
|15
|17
|32
|15
|17
|41.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|28
|12
|17
|29
|15
|16
|53.1%
|Lucas Raymond
|34
|10
|16
|26
|15
|15
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|33
|7
|18
|25
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|34
|5
|17
|22
|15
|13
|-
