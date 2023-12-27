The West Virginia Mountaineers will battle the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is West Virginia vs. North Carolina?

  • Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: West Virginia 33, North Carolina 28
  • West Virginia has won 60% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-2).
  • The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • North Carolina lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Tar Heels have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: North Carolina (+6)
  • In 11 West Virginia games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Mountaineers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
  • North Carolina has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • The Tar Heels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (59.5)
  • This season, seven of West Virginia's 12 games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 59.5 points.
  • There have been five North Carolina games that have ended with a combined score over 59.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 68.2 points per game, 8.7 points more than the total of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53 51.9 53.8
Implied Total AVG 32.6 32.6 32.7
ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0
Over/Under Record 8-3-0 3-2-0 5-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

North Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.2 58.1 61.1
Implied Total AVG 36 37.3 33.8
ATS Record 5-6-0 4-3-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-3-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 5-1 1-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

