Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will play on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Eriksson Ek's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in 14 of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 18 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in eight of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 32 Games 3 24 Points 2 15 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.