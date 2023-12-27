Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 27?
Will Jared Spurgeon light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Spurgeon stats and insights
- Spurgeon is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Spurgeon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|28:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.