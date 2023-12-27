Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 27?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Frederick Gaudreau a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In two of 22 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gaudreau averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:06
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 5-2
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
