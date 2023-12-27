For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dakota Mermis a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mermis stats and insights

Mermis has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Mermis has zero points on the power play.

Mermis' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.