How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, December 26
Nottingham Forest versus Newcastle United is a game to watch on a Tuesday Premier League slate that includes plenty of exciting contests.
Information on live coverage of today's Premier League action is available for you.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest is on the road to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-220)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+600)
- Draw: (+360)
Watch Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Luton Town travels to play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Sheffield United (+150)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+200)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
Fulham makes the trip to take on AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+125)
- Underdog: Fulham (+215)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Burnley FC vs Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC journeys to take on Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-270)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+700)
- Draw: (+425)
Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa travels to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Favorite: Manchester United (+155)
- Underdog: Aston Villa (+165)
- Draw: (+260)
