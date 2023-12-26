Mike Conley will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Conley, in his previous game (December 23 win against the Kings), produced 12 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Conley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.1 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.7 PRA -- 20.7 23.6 PR -- 14.4 16.9 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.6



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Conley has made 3.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Conley's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 104 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 113.6 points per contest.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 46.4 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.1 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have conceded 14 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 37 9 2 8 3 0 1

