Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -156)

The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 1.0 more point than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 10.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (10.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +122) 7.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: +122)

The 25.5-point prop total set for Damian Lillard on Monday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (26).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Lillard has picked up seven assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's over/under (7.5).

He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Brook Lopez on Monday is 0.3 lower than his scoring average of 12.8.

He has grabbed 4.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Lopez has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 22.8 points Randle scores per game are 1.7 less than his over/under on Monday.

He has pulled down 9.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Randle averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 25.6 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (27.5).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (four) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson has hit three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.