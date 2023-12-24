Vikings vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Detroit Lions (10-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 in matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is a 3.5-point underdog. For this game, the over/under has been set at 47 points.
As the Lions prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, here are their betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Vikings as they prepare for this matchup against the Lions.
Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3.5)
|47
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3)
|46.5
|-178
|+150
Minnesota vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Minnesota is 7-4-3 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This year, four of Minnesota's 14 games have gone over the point total.
- Detroit's ATS record is 9-5-0 this season.
- As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Lions are 4-3 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in nine of Detroit's 14 games with a set total.
