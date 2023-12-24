Will Tucker Kraft hit paydirt when the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Kraft has reeled in 18 passes (25 targets) for 216 yards (19.6 per game), and he has two TDs this year.

In two of seven games this year, Kraft has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tucker Kraft Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 2 2 5 0 Week 10 @Steelers 3 1 6 0 Week 11 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 15 1 Week 13 Chiefs 6 3 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 4 64 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 6 4 57 1

