T.J. Hockenson has a decent matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions have conceded 225 passing yards per game, 18th in the league.

Hockenson's stat line reveals 91 catches for a team-high 902 yards and five scores. He averages 64.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 123 times.

Hockenson vs. the Lions

Hockenson vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

19 players have caught a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

Hockenson will play against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions allow 225 passing yards per contest.

The Lions' defense is ranked 24th in the league with 22 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-111)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In eight of 14 games this season, Hockenson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Hockenson has been targeted on 123 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season (23.7% target share).

He has been targeted 123 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (75th in NFL).

Hockenson has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 14 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (16.1%).

Hockenson has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (14.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts).

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 TAR / 11 REC / 134 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

