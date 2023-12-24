How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 24
There is no shortage of excitement on today's Super Lig schedule, including Kayserispor taking on Konyaspor.
Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Super Lig action.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Konyaspor vs Kayserispor
Kayserispor travels to play Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.
- Game Time: 5:30 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Konyaspor (+135)
- Underdog: Kayserispor (+205)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Adana Demirspor vs Antalyaspor
Antalyaspor makes the trip to play Adana Demirspor at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim in Adana.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+100)
- Underdog: Antalyaspor (+245)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray makes the trip to face Fenerbahce Istanbul at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (+125)
- Underdog: Galatasaray (+215)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.