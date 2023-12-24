There is no shortage of excitement on today's Super Lig schedule, including Kayserispor taking on Konyaspor.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Super Lig action.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Konyaspor vs Kayserispor

Kayserispor travels to play Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

5:30 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Konyaspor (+135)

Konyaspor (+135) Underdog: Kayserispor (+205)

Kayserispor (+205) Draw: (+235)

Watch Adana Demirspor vs Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor makes the trip to play Adana Demirspor at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim in Adana.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+100)

Adana Demirspor (+100) Underdog: Antalyaspor (+245)

Antalyaspor (+245) Draw: (+280)

Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray makes the trip to face Fenerbahce Istanbul at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (+125)

Fenerbahce Istanbul (+125) Underdog: Galatasaray (+215)

Galatasaray (+215) Draw: (+250)

