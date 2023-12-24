The Carolina Panthers (2-12) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Green Bay Packers (6-8) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 as 4.5-point underdogs. This game has a point total of 36.5.

The betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Panthers. As the Panthers prepare for this matchup against the Packers, here are their betting insights and trends.

Packers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-4.5) 36.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-4.5) 36.5 -240 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV Info: FOX

Packers vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Green Bay has gone 7-7-0 ATS this season.

The Packers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Green Bay games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (57.1%).

Carolina has four wins in 14 contests against the spread this season.

The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Carolina has seen four of its 14 games hit the over.

