Packers vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 16
For their matchup against the Carolina Panthers (2-12) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM , the Green Bay Packers (6-8) have 16 players on the injury report.
The Packers enter the matchup after losing 34-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing on December 17.
The Panthers are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 9-7.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|Out
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Back
|Questionable
|Tedarrell Slaton
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Rochell
|CB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Caleb Jones
|OT
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Toe
|Questionable
|Luke Tenuta
|OT
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Kidney
|Out
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|S
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|David Sharpe
|OT
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Claudin Cherelus
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
Packers vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
Packers Season Insights
- The Packers rank 18th in total offense (328.7 yards per game) and 22nd in total defense (349.9 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Packers are putting up 21.4 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 17th on defense with 21.5 points allowed per game.
- Offensively, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL with 225.7 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in passing yards allowed per contest (211.1).
- Green Bay has the 20th-ranked rushing offense this season (103.0 rushing yards per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 138.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With 16 forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Packers (0) have the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the league.
Packers vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)
- Moneyline: Packers (-210), Panthers (+170)
- Total: 37.5 points
