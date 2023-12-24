For their matchup against the Carolina Panthers (2-12) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM , the Green Bay Packers (6-8) have 16 players on the injury report.

The Packers enter the matchup after losing 34-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing on December 17.

The Panthers are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 9-7.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Out Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Out Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Back Questionable Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Questionable Quay Walker LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Robert Rochell CB Neck Questionable Caleb Jones OT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jayden Reed WR Toe Questionable Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Doubtful Dontayvion Wicks WR Ankle Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Out Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Doubtful

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Andy Dalton QB Illness Full Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Illness Limited Participation In Practice Brian Burns OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Franklin Jr. S Quadricep Questionable Marquis Haynes OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ian Thomas TE Ankle Questionable Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice David Sharpe OT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Claudin Cherelus LB Knee Questionable

Packers vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

FOX

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Packers Season Insights

The Packers rank 18th in total offense (328.7 yards per game) and 22nd in total defense (349.9 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Packers are putting up 21.4 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 17th on defense with 21.5 points allowed per game.

Offensively, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL with 225.7 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in passing yards allowed per contest (211.1).

Green Bay has the 20th-ranked rushing offense this season (103.0 rushing yards per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 138.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 16 forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Packers (0) have the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Packers vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)

Packers (-4) Moneyline: Packers (-210), Panthers (+170)

Packers (-210), Panthers (+170) Total: 37.5 points

