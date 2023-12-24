When the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers go head to head in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Malik Heath score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath has caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 103 yards and one score, averaging 11.4 yards per game.

In one of nine games this season, Heath has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 4 4 46 0 Week 13 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Giants 2 1 6 1 Week 15 Buccaneers 3 3 29 0

