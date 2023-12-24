Will Luke Musgrave Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Luke Musgrave did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Musgrave's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Musgrave has been targeted 45 times and has 33 catches for 341 yards (10.3 per reception) and one TD.
Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Kidney
- The Packers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Dontayvion Wicks (LP/ankle): 31 Rec; 491 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Jayden Reed (DNP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Musgrave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|45
|33
|341
|164
|1
|10.3
Musgrave Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|6
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|4
|30
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|3
|51
|1
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|64
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|6
|4
|28
|0
