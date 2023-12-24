Should you bet on Josh Oliver finding his way into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Oliver will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Oliver has caught 18 passes on 21 targets for 132 yards and two scores, averaging 13.2 yards per game.

Oliver has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 4 47 1 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2 2 14 0

Rep Josh Oliver with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.