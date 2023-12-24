With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Dontayvion Wicks a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wicks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks has posted a 491-yard season thus far (37.8 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 31 throws out of 49 targets.

In one of 13 games this season, Wicks has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0

Rep Dontayvion Wicks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.