Will Christian Watson pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Watson has 28 catches for 422 yards and five scores this season. He has been targeted 53 times, and averages 46.9 yards per contest.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in four of nine games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Christian Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9 7 71 2

