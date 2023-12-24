Will Alexander Mattison Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alexander Mattison did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Mattison's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 16, Mattison has 168 carries for 660 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 27 receptions (41 targets) for 174 yards.
Alexander Mattison Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Vikings have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mattison 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|168
|660
|0
|3.9
|41
|27
|174
|3
Mattison Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|11
|34
|0
|3
|10
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|28
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|20
|93
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|17
|95
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|26
|0
|2
|20
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|18
|44
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|8
|39
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|16
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|16
|44
|0
|2
|49
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|8
|27
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|18
|81
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|10
|52
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|10
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
