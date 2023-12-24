A.J. Dillon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers take on the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Dillon's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 16, Dillon has 164 carries for 574 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.5 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 22 receptions (28 targets) for 223 yards.

A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Packers this week: Emanuel Wilson (LP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Aaron Jones (LP/knee): 79 Rush Att; 298 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 23 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 16 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Dillon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 164 574 1 3.5 28 22 223 0

Dillon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0 Week 13 Chiefs 18 73 0 1 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 15 53 0 2 25 0

