You should watch David Pastrnak and Kirill Kaprizov in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wild vs. Bruins Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

Kaprizov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 30 points (1.0 per game), as he has totaled 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games (playing 21:18 per game).

Mats Zuccarello's 28 points this season, including six goals and 22 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Minnesota.

This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 22 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and eight assists (ninth).

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a 5-5-2 record this season, with an .892 save percentage (54th in the league). In 12 games, he has 322 saves, and has allowed 39 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's leading offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) and an average ice time of 19:39 per game.

Brad Marchand is another important player for Boston, with 27 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 13 goals and adding 14 assists.

Pavel Zacha's 21 points this season are via eight goals and 13 assists.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-2-4. He has given up 35 goals (2.25 goals against average) and made 447 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 18th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.1 20th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 30.7 16th 9th 23.96% Power Play % 18.1% 22nd 3rd 86.09% Penalty Kill % 72.57% 30th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.