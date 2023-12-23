If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Washington State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Washington State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-1 27 22 29

Washington State's best wins

On November 9, Washington State claimed its best win of the season, a 77-72 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25. The leading scorer against Gonzaga was Charlisse Leger-Walker, who compiled 26 points with six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

87-67 over Maryland (No. 9/RPI) on November 23

61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 76/RPI) on November 14

95-48 at home over Houston (No. 87/RPI) on December 17

69-64 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 90/RPI) on December 5

111-50 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 121/RPI) on November 29

Washington State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Washington State is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Cougars have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Washington State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Schedule insights

Washington State gets the 46th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cougars have 17 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

WSU has 17 games left this season, including eight contests against Top 25 teams.

Washington State's next game

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars

Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

