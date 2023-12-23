What are Washington's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Washington ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 26 NR 54

Washington's best wins

When Washington beat the Washington State Cougars, the No. 23 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 60-55 on December 10, it was its best win of the season. Hannah Stines posted a team-best 21 points with nine rebounds and zero assists in the contest against Washington State.

Next best wins

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 97/RPI) on November 15

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 138/RPI) on December 5

57-37 over Idaho State (No. 142/RPI) on November 24

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 195/RPI) on November 26

64-32 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 197/RPI) on December 16

Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Washington has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Washington is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Huskies have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Washington is playing the 220th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Huskies' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Washington has 17 games left to play this season, and eight of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Washington's next game

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies

California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

