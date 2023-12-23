2024 NCAA Bracketology: Washington Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
What are Washington's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Washington's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Washington ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-1
|1-0
|26
|NR
|54
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington's best wins
When Washington beat the Washington State Cougars, the No. 23 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 60-55 on December 10, it was its best win of the season. Hannah Stines posted a team-best 21 points with nine rebounds and zero assists in the contest against Washington State.
Next best wins
- 81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 97/RPI) on November 15
- 55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 138/RPI) on December 5
- 57-37 over Idaho State (No. 142/RPI) on November 24
- 58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 195/RPI) on November 26
- 64-32 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 197/RPI) on December 16
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Washington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Washington has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Washington is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Huskies have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Washington is playing the 220th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Huskies' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Washington has 17 games left to play this season, and eight of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Washington's next game
- Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Washington games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.