For bracketology insights on Villanova and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Villanova ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-1 NR NR 40

Villanova's best wins

Villanova took down the Richmond Spiders (No. 68-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 67-57 win on November 30 -- its best victory of the season. Lucy Olsen led the charge versus Richmond, compiling 30 points. Second on the team was Christina Dalce with 12 points.

Next best wins

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 116/RPI) on November 10

68-62 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 148/RPI) on December 5

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 175/RPI) on November 26

63-53 at home over Holy Cross (No. 209/RPI) on November 21

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 210/RPI) on November 19

Villanova's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Villanova has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Villanova gets the 47th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

Villanova's upcoming schedule features six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Villanova's next game

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers

Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

