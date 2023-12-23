Can we expect Utah Valley to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Utah Valley ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-2 NR NR 294

Utah Valley's best wins

In its best win of the season, Utah Valley defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats in a 73-69 win on December 21. Ally Criddle, as the top point-getter in the win over Sam Houston, amassed 15 points, while Kaylee Byon was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

66-59 on the road over Idaho (No. 277/RPI) on November 25

56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 284/RPI) on November 6

68-38 at home over Utah State (No. 348/RPI) on December 9

Utah Valley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

According to the RPI, the Wolverines have three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Utah Valley has drawn the 316th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wolverines' upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records above .500.

Utah Valley's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Utah Valley's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

