Can we expect Utah to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Utah ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 11 7 20

Utah's best wins

On December 7 against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in the RPI rankings, Utah registered its signature win of the season, a 74-48 victory on the road. Alissa Pili led the way versus Saint Joseph's (PA), dropping 31 points. Second on the team was Kennady McQueen with 11 points.

Next best wins

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 91/RPI) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 155/RPI) on November 19

104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 216/RPI) on November 6

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 251/RPI) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 284/RPI) on December 21

Utah's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Utah has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

The Utes have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Utah has drawn the 120th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Utes have 18 games left against teams over .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Utah has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah's next game

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

