When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Utah Tech be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Utah Tech ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-1 NR NR 198

Utah Tech's best wins

Utah Tech notched its best win of the season on December 19, when it grabbed a 92-86 victory over the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in the RPI. Against Oregon, Maggie McCord led the team by putting up 24 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

56-46 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 242/RPI) on November 22

73-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 263/RPI) on November 9

73-59 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 310/RPI) on December 2

81-58 on the road over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on November 25

Utah Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Trailblazers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Utah Tech has been handed the 248th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Trailblazers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Utah Tech's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Utah Tech's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Florida International Panthers vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

