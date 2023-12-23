2024 NCAA Bracketology: USC Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will USC be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features USC's complete tournament resume.
How USC ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|7
USC's best wins
Against the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes on November 6, USC notched its signature win of the season, an 83-74 victory. In the victory against Ohio State, JuJu Watkins delivered a team-best 32 points. Rayah Marshall added 18 points.
Next best wins
- 67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 22/RPI) on November 10
- 64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 28/RPI) on November 20
- 71-70 over Penn State (No. 56/RPI) on November 22
- 93-42 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on November 13
- 85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 123/RPI) on November 28
USC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), USC is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- The Trojans have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), USC is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- USC gets the 48th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Trojans have 18 games left this year, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records over .500.
- Of USC's 18 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
USC's next game
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
