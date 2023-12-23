Will USC be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features USC's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on USC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How USC ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-0 0-0 6 6 7

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC's best wins

Against the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes on November 6, USC notched its signature win of the season, an 83-74 victory. In the victory against Ohio State, JuJu Watkins delivered a team-best 32 points. Rayah Marshall added 18 points.

Next best wins

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 22/RPI) on November 10

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 28/RPI) on November 20

71-70 over Penn State (No. 56/RPI) on November 22

93-42 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on November 13

85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 123/RPI) on November 28

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

USC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), USC is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Trojans have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), USC is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

USC gets the 48th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Trojans have 18 games left this year, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records over .500.

Of USC's 18 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

USC's next game

Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans

UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming USC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.