What are UCSB's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UCSB's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UCSB ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 1-0 NR NR 150

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB's best wins

When UCSB defeated the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked No. 179 in the RPI, on December 28 by a score of 60-49, it was its signature win of the year so far. Alyssa Marin was the top scorer in the signature victory over UC Davis, posting 13 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 251/RPI) on November 19

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 264/RPI) on December 2

61-51 over Weber State (No. 284/RPI) on November 25

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 286/RPI) on November 7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCSB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, the Gauchos have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, UCSB has the 219th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Gauchos' upcoming schedule, they have two games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.

UCSB's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UCSB's next game

Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

UCSB Gauchos vs. UC Riverside Highlanders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UCSB games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.