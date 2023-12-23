2024 NCAA Bracketology: UCSB Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
What are UCSB's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How UCSB ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|150
UCSB's best wins
When UCSB defeated the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked No. 179 in the RPI, on December 28 by a score of 60-49, it was its signature win of the year so far. Alyssa Marin was the top scorer in the signature victory over UC Davis, posting 13 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 251/RPI) on November 19
- 73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 264/RPI) on December 2
- 61-51 over Weber State (No. 284/RPI) on November 25
- 87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 286/RPI) on November 7
UCSB's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Based on the RPI, the Gauchos have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, UCSB has the 219th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Gauchos' upcoming schedule, they have two games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- UCSB's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
UCSB's next game
- Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. UC Riverside Highlanders
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
