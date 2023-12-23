If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of UCLA and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How UCLA ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-0 0-0 2 2 6

UCLA's best wins

UCLA beat the No. 15 UConn Huskies in a 78-67 win on November 24. It was its best win of the season. Kiki Rice, in that signature victory, put up a team-best 24 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Charisma Osborne also played a part with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

77-71 on the road over Ohio State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 18

77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 14/RPI) on November 17

81-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 29/RPI) on December 3

95-78 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 10

92-49 at home over Purdue (No. 85/RPI) on November 6

UCLA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

UCLA has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, the Bruins have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), UCLA is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UCLA has been handed the 44th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bruins have 18 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

UCLA has 18 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCLA's next game

Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans

UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

