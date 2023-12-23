For bracketology analysis around UC Riverside and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How UC Riverside ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-1 NR NR 101

UC Riverside's best wins

Against the Dartmouth Big Green on December 4, UC Riverside captured its signature win of the season, which was a 57-38 road victory. With 20 points, Zoe Tillery was the leading scorer versus Dartmouth. Second on the team was Jordan Webster, with 11 points.

Next best wins

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on December 1

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 348/RPI) on November 22

UC Riverside's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

UC Riverside has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UC Riverside has the 86th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Highlanders' 19 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and three are against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Riverside's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

UC Riverside's next game

Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

UCSB Gauchos vs. UC Riverside Highlanders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

