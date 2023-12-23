2024 NCAA Bracketology: UC Riverside Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology analysis around UC Riverside and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
Want to bet on UC Riverside's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UC Riverside ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|101
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Riverside's best wins
Against the Dartmouth Big Green on December 4, UC Riverside captured its signature win of the season, which was a 57-38 road victory. With 20 points, Zoe Tillery was the leading scorer versus Dartmouth. Second on the team was Jordan Webster, with 11 points.
Next best wins
- 65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on December 1
- 52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 348/RPI) on November 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UC Riverside's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- UC Riverside has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UC Riverside has the 86th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Of the Highlanders' 19 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and three are against teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Riverside's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
UC Riverside's next game
- Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. UC Riverside Highlanders
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UC Riverside games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.