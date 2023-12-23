2024 NCAA Bracketology: UC Irvine Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UC Irvine be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on UC Irvine's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UC Irvine ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|95
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Irvine's best wins
UC Irvine notched its best win of the season on November 20, when it grabbed a 71-63 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in the RPI. Against Eastern Washington, Nevaeh Dean led the team by posting 15 points to go along with five rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 66-60 on the road over Pacific (No. 97/RPI) on November 25
- 67-52 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 127/RPI) on December 28
- 74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 151/RPI) on November 24
- 61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 272/RPI) on December 5
- 50-47 at home over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on December 2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UC Irvine's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- The Anteaters have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, UC Irvine gets the 211th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- As far as the Anteaters' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams above .500.
- Of Irvine's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UC Irvine's next game
- Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UC Irvine games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.