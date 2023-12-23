When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UC Irvine be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on UC Irvine's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UC Irvine ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 1-0 NR NR 95

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Irvine's best wins

UC Irvine notched its best win of the season on November 20, when it grabbed a 71-63 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in the RPI. Against Eastern Washington, Nevaeh Dean led the team by posting 15 points to go along with five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

66-60 on the road over Pacific (No. 97/RPI) on November 25

67-52 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 127/RPI) on December 28

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 151/RPI) on November 24

61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 272/RPI) on December 5

50-47 at home over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UC Irvine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

The Anteaters have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, UC Irvine gets the 211th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

As far as the Anteaters' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams above .500.

Of Irvine's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Irvine's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UC Irvine games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.