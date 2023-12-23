Will Tulsa be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Tulsa's complete tournament resume.

How Tulsa ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 91

Tulsa's best wins

When Tulsa took down the Florida Gators, the No. 52 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-64 on December 10, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Delanie Crawford was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Florida, dropping 22 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

66-58 over Texas Tech (No. 57/RPI) on December 19

90-79 over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 24

74-64 over Clemson (No. 122/RPI) on November 25

60-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 217/RPI) on December 5

48-47 over SE Louisiana (No. 219/RPI) on December 20

Tulsa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Tulsa has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Golden Hurricane are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tulsa has been handed the 139th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Golden Hurricane's 18 remaining games this year, 17 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

Tulsa's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tulsa's next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Memphis Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

