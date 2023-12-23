Can we count on Towson to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Towson ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 118

Towson's best wins

Towson defeated the No. 109-ranked (according to the RPI) Liberty Lady Flames, 73-70, on December 4, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Patricia Anumgba led the charge versus Liberty, dropping 21 points. Next on the team was Quinzia Fulmore with 12 points.

Next best wins

75-65 over Quinnipiac (No. 172/RPI) on November 26

63-56 over Abilene Christian (No. 227/RPI) on November 25

68-60 at home over George Washington (No. 248/RPI) on December 6

80-69 at home over Morgan State (No. 301/RPI) on November 29

76-72 at home over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on November 6

Towson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Towson has been handed the 228th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 18 games left this season, including 14 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

In terms of Towson's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Towson's next game

Matchup: Elon Phoenix vs. Towson Tigers

Elon Phoenix vs. Towson Tigers Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

