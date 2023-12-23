2024 NCAA Bracketology: Towson Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on Towson to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Towson ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|118
Towson's best wins
Towson defeated the No. 109-ranked (according to the RPI) Liberty Lady Flames, 73-70, on December 4, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Patricia Anumgba led the charge versus Liberty, dropping 21 points. Next on the team was Quinzia Fulmore with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 75-65 over Quinnipiac (No. 172/RPI) on November 26
- 63-56 over Abilene Christian (No. 227/RPI) on November 25
- 68-60 at home over George Washington (No. 248/RPI) on December 6
- 80-69 at home over Morgan State (No. 301/RPI) on November 29
- 76-72 at home over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on November 6
Towson's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.
- Based on the RPI, the Tigers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Towson has been handed the 228th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Tigers have 18 games left this season, including 14 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.
- In terms of Towson's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Towson's next game
- Matchup: Elon Phoenix vs. Towson Tigers
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
