How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) battle the Sacramento Kings (17-10) at Golden 1 Center on December 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 48.9% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Minnesota has put together a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.7 points per game, just four fewer points than the 117.7 the Kings give up.
- Minnesota is 9-0 when it scores more than 117.7 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves put up fewer points per game at home (113) than on the road (114.3), but also give up fewer at home (101.1) than away (112.3).
- Minnesota is allowing fewer points at home (101.1 per game) than on the road (112.3).
- At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26.6 assists per game, 1.2 more than away (25.4).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Out
|Knee
