For bracketology analysis on Temple and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Temple's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Temple ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 219

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple's best wins

In its best win of the season, Temple took down the Pennsylvania Quakers in a 61-47 win on December 10. In the win over Pennsylvania, Aleah Nelson delivered a team-leading 22 points. Tiarra East contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

72-65 at home over Delaware (No. 215/RPI) on December 14

109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 237/RPI) on November 6

77-53 at home over Bucknell (No. 254/RPI) on November 11

85-61 on the road over La Salle (No. 294/RPI) on December 17

78-41 over Xavier (No. 334/RPI) on December 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Temple's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, the Owls have three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Owls have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Temple gets the 225th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

In terms of the Owls' upcoming schedule, they have four games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

Temple's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Temple's next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Temple Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Temple games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.