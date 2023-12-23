Will Stanford be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Stanford's full tournament resume.

How Stanford ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 9 10 1

Stanford's best wins

Stanford's signature win this season came on November 12 in a 96-64 victory against the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers. Kiki Iriafen, as the top point-getter in the victory over Indiana, delivered 20 points, while Cameron Brink was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 16/RPI) on November 19

74-55 over Belmont (No. 42/RPI) on November 22

100-88 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

81-51 at home over Portland (No. 116/RPI) on December 15

86-32 at home over Cal Poly (No. 123/RPI) on November 16

Stanford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Stanford has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

The Cardinal have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, Stanford has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Stanford has to manage the 10th-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Looking at the Cardinal's upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Stanford's 19 remaining games this year, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Stanford's next game

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal

California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

