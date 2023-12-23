When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Seton Hall be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Seton Hall's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Seton Hall ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 NR NR 78

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seton Hall's best wins

In its signature win of the season on December 16, Seton Hall beat the UNLV Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 21) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 84-54. Azana Baines, as the top point-getter in the victory over UNLV, compiled 23 points, while Micah Gray was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 105/RPI) on December 20

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 114/RPI) on November 22

78-54 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on December 2

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 182/RPI) on November 15

75-32 at home over Iona (No. 203/RPI) on November 7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Seton Hall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Seton Hall has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Pirates have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Pirates have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Seton Hall has been given the 93rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Seton Hall's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Seton Hall's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Providence Friars

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Providence Friars Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Seton Hall games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.