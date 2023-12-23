Serie A Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 23
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Betting on a player to score is a fun way to engage with a soccer match -- here's a complete list of Serie A anytime goal scorer odds for Saturday, including all six contests around the league.
Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today
Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (-164)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 15
Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan (+105)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 7
Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan (+130)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 7
Marko Arnautovic, Inter Milan (+130)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 10
- Goals: 0
Alexis Sanchez, Inter Milan (+140)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 11
- Goals: 0
Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus (+140)
- Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 5
Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli (+160)
- Opponent: AS Roma
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 7
Duvan Zapata, Torino FC (+180)
- Opponent: Udinese
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 4
Arkadiusz Milik, Juventus (+185)
- Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 2
Federico Chiesa, Juventus (+185)
- Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 5
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter Milan (+185)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 2
Davy Klaassen, Inter Milan (+200)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 0
Antonio Sanabria, Torino FC (+200)
- Opponent: Udinese
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 2
Romelu Lukaku, AS Roma (+210)
- Opponent: SSC Napoli
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 7
Gianluca Lapadula, Cagliari (+220)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 8
- Goals: 1
Today's Serie A Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Juventus @ Frosinone Calcio
|6:30 AM, ET
CBS Sports Network
|Udinese @ Torino FC
|9:00 AM, ET
9:00 AM, ET
|Atalanta @ Bologna
|9:00 AM, ET
9:00 AM, ET
|US Lecce @ Inter Milan
|12:00 PM, ET
12:00 PM, ET
|Cagliari @ Hellas Verona
|12:00 PM, ET
12:00 PM, ET
|SSC Napoli @ AS Roma
|2:45 PM, ET
2:45 PM, ET
