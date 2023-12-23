Can we count on Santa Clara to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Santa Clara's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Santa Clara ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-0 NR NR 37

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara's best wins

Against the Oregon Ducks, a top 100 team in the RPI, Santa Clara captured its signature win of the season on November 18, an 89-50 road victory. The leading scorer against Oregon was Tess Heal, who compiled 21 points with three rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

76-46 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 127/RPI) on December 19

75-54 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 157/RPI) on November 21

76-57 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on December 21

62-52 over Boise State (No. 180/RPI) on November 24

62-51 at home over Hawaii (No. 195/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Santa Clara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Santa Clara is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Broncos have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Santa Clara is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Santa Clara has been handed the 134th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Broncos have 17 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Santa Clara's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Santa Clara's next game

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Santa Clara Broncos Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Santa Clara games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.