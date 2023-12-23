When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will San Jose State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How San Jose State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 280

San Jose State's best wins

Against the Cal Poly Mustangs on November 11, San Jose State secured its signature win of the season, which was a 61-56 home victory. Amhyia Moreland put up a team-leading 15 points with seven rebounds and one assist in the contest against Cal Poly.

Next best wins

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 201/RPI) on November 19

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 205/RPI) on November 9

70-53 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 335/RPI) on December 18

San Jose State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), San Jose State is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

Schedule insights

San Jose State faces the 199th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

SJSU has 19 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Jose State's next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. San Jose State Spartans Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 4:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

