For bracketology analysis on San Diego State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on San Diego State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How San Diego State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 196

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State's best wins

When San Diego State took down the Pennsylvania Quakers, who are ranked No. 148 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 74-49, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Adryana Quezada, as the top scorer in the win over Pennsylvania, recorded 18 points, while Abby Prohaska was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

75-52 over Kennesaw State (No. 178/RPI) on December 20

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 179/RPI) on November 13

67-63 on the road over San Diego (No. 229/RPI) on December 7

75-48 over Florida Atlantic (No. 291/RPI) on December 21

68-45 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 340/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

San Diego State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, San Diego State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

San Diego State gets the 241st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Aztecs' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

Of San Diego St's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Diego State's next game

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Colorado State Rams

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Colorado State Rams Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming San Diego State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.