Will Saint Mary's (CA) be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Saint Mary's (CA)'s full tournament resume.

How Saint Mary's (CA) ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 254

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Saint Mary's (CA) defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters at home on November 14. The final score was 52-37. Emily Foy, as the leading scorer in the victory over UC Irvine, tallied 15 points, while Ali Bamberger was second on the team with 11.

Next best wins

59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 138/RPI) on December 8

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 204/RPI) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 208/RPI) on November 12

63-56 on the road over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on December 21

Saint Mary's (CA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-5 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Saint Mary's (CA) has tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Saint Mary's (CA) has been given the 88th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Gaels have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

St. Mary's has 17 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. San Jose State Spartans Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 4:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

