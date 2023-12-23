If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Saint Joseph's (PA) and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 NR NR 59

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best wins

Saint Joseph's (PA) beat the Villanova Wildcats (No. 45 in the RPI) in a 73-67 win on December 9 -- its best victory of the season. The leading point-getter against Villanova was Mackenzie Smith, who dropped 21 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

77-49 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 148/RPI) on November 14

62-47 on the road over Boston University (No. 160/RPI) on December 5

64-53 on the road over Drexel (No. 164/RPI) on November 19

84-65 at home over North Florida (No. 207/RPI) on December 2

67-65 on the road over Temple (No. 210/RPI) on November 22

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Hawks are 1-1 -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Saint Joseph's (PA) is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

The Hawks have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Saint Joseph's (PA) is facing the 235th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Hawks' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records north of .500.

St. Joseph's has 18 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game

Matchup: Fordham Rams vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Fordham Rams vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

